Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A52 VS Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy A52 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 131K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 131K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Delivers 79% higher peak brightness (792 against 443 nits)

Delivers 79% higher peak brightness (792 against 443 nits) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M13 Price Samsung Galaxy A52 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.1% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.3% PWM Not detected 183 Hz Response time 20 ms 4.4 ms Contrast 1119:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M13 443 nits Galaxy A52 +79% 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M13 82.7% Galaxy A52 +2% 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 22.3 GB 25.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:08 hr Watching video - 12:14 hr Gaming - 05:40 hr Standby - 117 hr General battery life Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A52 32:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M13 81.4 dB Galaxy A52 +9% 88.8 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced May 2022 March 2021 Release date June 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.