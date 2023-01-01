Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 131K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 80% higher peak brightness (799 against 443 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 138.1%
PWM Not detected 231 Hz
Response time 20 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1119:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
443 nits
Galaxy A52s 5G +80%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13
82.7%
Galaxy A52s 5G +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 820 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
179
Galaxy A52s 5G +328%
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1035
Galaxy A52s 5G +168%
2777
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
131814
Galaxy A52s 5G +282%
503599
CPU 36404 154271
GPU 25205 151603
Memory 34626 79637
UX 35901 118978
Total score 131814 503599
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
510
Galaxy A52s 5G +383%
2463
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C 47.9 °C
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 510 2463
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M13
4927
Galaxy A52s 5G +144%
12009
Web score 4808 10272
Video editing 4771 7094
Photo editing 7616 25763
Data manipulation 3269 9245
Writing score 5053 13625
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 22.3 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:19 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:10 hr
Standby - 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy A52s 5G +3%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 August 2021
Release date June 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

