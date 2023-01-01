Samsung Galaxy M13 vs A52s 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 131K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 80% higher peak brightness (799 against 443 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|138.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|231 Hz
|Response time
|20 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|1119:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Orange
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Galaxy A52s 5G +328%
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1035
Galaxy A52s 5G +168%
2777
|CPU
|36404
|154271
|GPU
|25205
|151603
|Memory
|34626
|79637
|UX
|35901
|118978
|Total score
|131814
|503599
|Max surface temperature
|42.1 °C
|47.9 °C
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|510
|2463
|Web score
|4808
|10272
|Video editing
|4771
|7094
|Photo editing
|7616
|25763
|Data manipulation
|3269
|9245
|Writing score
|5053
|13625
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|22.3 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:19 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:35 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|-
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|August 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.88 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.
