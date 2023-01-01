Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A71

Самсунг Галакси М13
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy M13
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 131K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (513 against 443 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 179 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M13
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.2%
PWM Not detected 247 Hz
Response time 20 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast 1119:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
443 nits
Galaxy A71 +16%
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13
82.7%
Galaxy A71 +5%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 618
GPU clock 820 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
179
Galaxy A71 +202%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
1035
Galaxy A71 +66%
1721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
131814
Galaxy A71 +127%
298573
CPU 36404 86200
GPU 25205 90800
Memory 34626 47735
UX 35901 75500
Total score 131814 298573
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
510
Galaxy A71 +45%
740
Max surface temperature 42.1 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 510 740
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M13
4927
Galaxy A71 +56%
7708
Web score 4808 5547
Video editing 4771 5841
Photo editing 7616 14060
Data manipulation 3269 6693
Writing score 5053 8941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 22.3 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:32 hr
Watching video - 14:49 hr
Gaming - 04:45 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M13
n/a
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy A71 +5%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2022 December 2019
Release date June 2022 February 2020
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

