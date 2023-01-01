Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A71 VS Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy A71 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 131K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 131K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (513 against 443 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (513 against 443 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 179 points

3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 179 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 87.2% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.2% PWM Not detected 247 Hz Response time 20 ms 3.8 ms Contrast 1119:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M13 443 nits Galaxy A71 +16% 513 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Orange Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M13 82.7% Galaxy A71 +5% 87.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 22.3 GB 23.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:32 hr Watching video - 14:49 hr Gaming - 04:45 hr Standby - 109 hr General battery life Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A71 32:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A71 89 Video quality Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A71 74 Generic camera score Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A71 84

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M13 81.4 dB Galaxy A71 +5% 85.2 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced May 2022 December 2019 Release date June 2022 February 2020 SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.