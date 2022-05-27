Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy F22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy F22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 132K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 118 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1119:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
442 nits
Galaxy F22
n/a
Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13
82.7%
Galaxy F22 +1%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy F22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
118
Galaxy F22 +196%
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
517
Galaxy F22 +151%
1299
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
132068
Galaxy F22 +26%
166082
CPU 36404 60612
GPU 25205 36432
Memory 34626 38283
UX 35901 31364
Total score 132068 166082
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
507
Galaxy F22 +34%
681
Stability - 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 507 681
PCMark 3.0 score - 6477
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 22.3 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy F22
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2022 July 2021
Release date June 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy F22. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M13.

