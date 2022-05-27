Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy F23
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 132K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 5.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 118 points
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|430 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|82.3%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|20 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1119:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Orange
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
118
Galaxy F23 +441%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
517
Galaxy F23 +250%
1808
|CPU
|36404
|93494
|GPU
|25205
|78674
|Memory
|34626
|71217
|UX
|35901
|88437
|Total score
|132068
|329327
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|507
|639
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8568
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|22.3 GB
|24.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (85% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F23 is definitely a better buy.
