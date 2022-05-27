Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy F23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 132K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 5.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 118 points
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Galaxy M13
Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1119:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M13
442 nits
Galaxy F23
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Orange Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M13
82.7%
Galaxy F23
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy F23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 619
GPU clock 820 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M13
118
Galaxy F23 +441%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M13
517
Galaxy F23 +250%
1808
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M13
132068
Galaxy F23 +149%
329327
CPU 36404 93494
GPU 25205 78674
Memory 34626 71217
UX 35901 88437
Total score 132068 329327
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M13
507
Galaxy F23 +26%
639
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 507 639
PCMark 3.0 score - 8568
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 22.3 GB 24.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (85% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M13
81.4 dB
Galaxy F23
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2022 March 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F23 is definitely a better buy.

