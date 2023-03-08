Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M14 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M14 (with Exynos 1330) that was released on March 8, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (366K versus 125K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 4.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 753 and 154 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1330
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy M14 and Galaxy A13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M14
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M14
n/a
Galaxy A13
589 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M14
81.5%
Galaxy A13 +2%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M14 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1330 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~240 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M14 +389%
753
Galaxy A13
154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M14 +328%
2528
Galaxy A13
591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M14 +192%
366560
Galaxy A13
125519
CPU 129193 35523
GPU 60021 24759
Memory 75128 30778
UX 101477 33751
Total score 366560 125519
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M14 +172%
1383
Galaxy A13
508
Max surface temperature - 39.8 °C
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 8 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1383 508
Web score 9120 4822
Video editing 7488 4770
Photo editing 21291 7523
Data manipulation 8693 3228
Writing score 15965 4904
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 17.3 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M14
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M14
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2022
Release date March 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M14 is definitely a better buy.

