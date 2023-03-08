Samsung Galaxy M14 vs A53 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M14 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M14 (with Exynos 1330) that was released on March 8, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M14 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 17 grams less

Weighs 17 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.5% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.6% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 832 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166.8 mm (6.57 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M14 81.5% Galaxy A53 5G +5% 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 17.3 GB 36 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:38 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 05:01 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 98 Video quality Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 45 Generic camera score Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 79

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M14 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2022 Release date March 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M14.