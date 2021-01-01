Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (103 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 105K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (665 against 396 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.89% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 39.4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 1102:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
396 nits
iPhone X +68%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M20 +1%
83.89%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20
274
iPhone X +239%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20
1000
iPhone X +139%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M20
107174
iPhone X +131%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
105240
iPhone X +139%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 13.5 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20 +43%
13:20 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
iPhone X +4%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20 +70%
32:43 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20
83.3 dB
iPhone X +2%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2019 September 2017
Release date February 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

