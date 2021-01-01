Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Thinner bezels – 8.89% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 105K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 670
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 83.89% 75%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.4 ms -
Contrast 1102:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
396 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M20 +12%
83.89%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 615
GPU clock 770 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20
274
Pixel 3a +28%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20
1000
Pixel 3a +38%
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M20
107174
Pixel 3a +48%
158602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
105240
Pixel 3a +73%
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20
13:20 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20
32:43 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20
83.3 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 May 2019
Release date February 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 3a. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

