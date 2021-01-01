Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs Honor 8A Prime – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20
Huawei Honor 8A Prime

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Prime
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Honor 8A Prime

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.89% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.4 ms -
Contrast 1102:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
398 nits
Honor 8A Prime +13%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M20 +6%
83.89%
Honor 8A Prime
79.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 770 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20 +56%
275
Honor 8A Prime
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +4%
1007
Honor 8A Prime
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20 +1%
103989
Honor 8A Prime
103004

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20
13:20 hr
Honor 8A Prime
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
Honor 8A Prime
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20
32:43 hr
Honor 8A Prime
n/a

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 March 2020
Release date February 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M20 is definitely a better buy.

