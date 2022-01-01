Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М20
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Samsung Galaxy M20
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (30:51 vs 28:16 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 119K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (652 against 397 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 32% higher pixel density (538 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.89% 88.14%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.1%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 39.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast 1102:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
397 nits
Mate 20 Pro +64%
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M20
83.89%
Mate 20 Pro +5%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 770 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20
275
Mate 20 Pro +148%
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20
1006
Mate 20 Pro +142%
2436
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M20
119587
Mate 20 Pro +304%
482737
CPU 49745 140916
GPU - 143456
Memory 20799 83772
UX 49907 115457
Total score 119587 482737
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 48%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2480
PCMark 3.0 score - 8525
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13.5 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 09:49 hr
Watching video 11:18 hr 12:05 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 106 hr 95 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M20 +9%
30:51 hr
Mate 20 Pro
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20 +7%
83.3 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2019 October 2018
Release date February 2019 November 2018
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

