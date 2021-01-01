Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Motorola One Vision
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Motorola One Vision, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9609 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
- Shows 54% longer battery life (103 vs 67 hours)
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 105K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (485 against 396 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9609
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
57
Value for money
Value for money comparison based on local pricing.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|21:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.89%
|82.5%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|25 ms
|Contrast
|1102:1
|1527:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107174
One Vision +34%
143267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
105240
One Vision +81%
190077
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Android One
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20 +38%
13:20 hr
9:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20 +23%
11:59 hr
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20 +77%
32:43 hr
18:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One Vision. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M20.
