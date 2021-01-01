Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs One Vision – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Motorola One Vision

VS
Samsung Galaxy M20
Motorola One Vision

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Motorola One Vision, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9609 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (103 vs 67 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 105K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (485 against 396 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9609
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
One Vision

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.89% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39.4 ms 25 ms
Contrast 1102:1 1527:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
396 nits
One Vision +22%
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M20 +2%
83.89%
One Vision
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Motorola One Vision in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M20
107174
One Vision +34%
143267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
105240
One Vision +81%
190077
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 13.5 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20 +38%
13:20 hr
One Vision
9:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20 +23%
11:59 hr
One Vision
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20 +77%
32:43 hr
One Vision
18:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20
83.3 dB
One Vision +5%
87.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 May 2019
Release date February 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One Vision. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

