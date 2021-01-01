Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Oppo A5 (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
- Supports 15W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
- 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 103K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 398 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.89%
|82.7%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1102:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
A5 (2020) +12%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1007
A5 (2020) +38%
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103989
A5 (2020) +64%
170188
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.2 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A5 (2020). But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M20.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1