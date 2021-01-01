Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs A5 (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Oppo A5 (2020)

Samsung Galaxy M20
Oppo A5 (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 103K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
A5 (2020)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.89% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.4 ms -
Contrast 1102:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
398 nits
A5 (2020) +20%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M20 +1%
83.89%
A5 (2020)
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Oppo A5 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20
275
A5 (2020) +12%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20
1007
A5 (2020) +38%
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
103989
A5 (2020) +64%
170188

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20
13:20 hr
A5 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
A5 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20
32:43 hr
A5 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.2 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20
82.3 dB
A5 (2020)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 September 2019
Release date February 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A5 (2020). But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M20.

