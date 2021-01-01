Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.