Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.