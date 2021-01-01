Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (428 against 398 nits)
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
48
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.89%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|90%
|PWM
|Not detected
|77 Hz
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|1102:1
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20 +16%
275
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +19%
1007
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20 +8%
103989
96336
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|4
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M20 is definitely a better buy.
