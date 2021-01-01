Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (428 against 398 nits)
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.89% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 90%
PWM Not detected 77 Hz
Response time 39.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1102:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
398 nits
Galaxy A10 +8%
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M20 +3%
83.89%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20 +16%
275
Galaxy A10
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +19%
1007
Galaxy A10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20 +8%
103989
Galaxy A10
96336

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20
13:20 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20
32:43 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20
82.3 dB
Galaxy A10 +4%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 February 2019
Release date February 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M20 is definitely a better buy.

