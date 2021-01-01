Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A10e
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (103K versus 94K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
- Weighs 45 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.83 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.89%
|81.4%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1102:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20 +19%
275
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +22%
1007
828
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20 +10%
103989
94634
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 1.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|0.14 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|0.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M20 is definitely a better buy.
