Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A20s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 58% higher pixel density (409 vs 259 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 275 and 146 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.89%
|83.3%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|94.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|36 ms
|Contrast
|1102:1
|914:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20 +88%
275
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +13%
1007
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103989
Galaxy A20s +6%
110084
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M20. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20s.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3