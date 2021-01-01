Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A30

Самсунг Галакси М20
Samsung Galaxy M20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (542 against 398 nits)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 103K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.89% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.4 ms -
Contrast 1102:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
398 nits
Galaxy A30 +36%
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M20
83.89%
Galaxy A30 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
103989
Galaxy A30 +15%
119825

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20 +16%
13:20 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
Galaxy A30 +24%
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20 +33%
32:43 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 10

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20 +21%
82.3 dB
Galaxy A30
68 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 February 2019
Release date February 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M20.

