Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (103 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (546 against 396 nits)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 105K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.89% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 142.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 39.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1102:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
396 nits
Galaxy A40 +38%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M20
83.89%
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20 +5%
274
Galaxy A40
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +6%
1000
Galaxy A40
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M20
107174
Galaxy A40
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
105240
Galaxy A40 +11%
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20 +31%
13:20 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20 +10%
11:59 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20 +59%
32:43 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20 +1%
83.3 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 April 2019
Release date February 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

