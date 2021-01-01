Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 103K)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (619 against 398 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P65
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 275 points

Review

Display
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.89% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.4%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 39.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1102:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
398 nits
Galaxy A41 +56%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M20
83.89%
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 770 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20
275
Galaxy A41 +11%
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20
1007
Galaxy A41 +19%
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
103989
Galaxy A41 +67%
173673

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.1
OS size 13.5 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20
13:20 hr
Galaxy A41 +8%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
Galaxy A41 +39%
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20 +35%
32:43 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20
82.3 dB
Galaxy A41 +3%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 March 2020
Release date February 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.

