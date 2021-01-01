Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A70

VS
Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 105K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (603 against 396 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M20
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.89% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39.4 ms -
Contrast 1102:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M20
396 nits
Galaxy A70 +52%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M20
83.89%
Galaxy A70 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 770 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20
274
Galaxy A70 +73%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +7%
1000
Galaxy A70
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M20
107174
Galaxy A70 +58%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20
105240
Galaxy A70 +106%
216515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M20
13:20 hr
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M20
11:59 hr
Galaxy A70 +50%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M20
32:43 hr
Galaxy A70 +16%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M20 +2%
83.3 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 March 2019
Release date February 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.248 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.591 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

