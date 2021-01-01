Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy A70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 105K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (603 against 396 nits)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.89%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1102:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Galaxy A70 +73%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +7%
1000
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107174
Galaxy A70 +58%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
105240
Galaxy A70 +106%
216515
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Galaxy A70 +50%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
Galaxy A70 +16%
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6500 x 4920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.
