Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M01
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy M20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on January 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M20
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.39% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
49
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.89%
|77.5%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|39.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1102:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M20 +53%
275
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M20 +24%
1007
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M20 +8%
103989
95944
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|10.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|3:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:59 hr
Talk (3G)
32:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 31 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/6" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|February 2019
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.248 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.591 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M20 is definitely a better buy.
