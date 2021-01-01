Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (601 against 458 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 162K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% 99.6%
PWM 215 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 871:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21 +31%
601 nits
Mate 20 Lite
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M21 +3%
84.2%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21 +5%
347
Mate 20 Lite
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21 +3%
1331
Mate 20 Lite
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21 +11%
180633
Mate 20 Lite
162652

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10
OS size 14.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Mate 20 Lite
83.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2018
Release date March 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

