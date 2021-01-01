Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Nova 7i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Huawei Nova 7i

Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21
VS
Хуавей Нова 7i
Huawei Nova 7i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (601 against 494 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 180K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 347 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Nova 7i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21 +22%
601 nits
Nova 7i
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M21 +1%
84.2%
Nova 7i
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21
347
Nova 7i +72%
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21
1331
Nova 7i +74%
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21
180633
Nova 7i +57%
283372

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10
OS size 14.5 GB 14.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Nova 7i
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 January 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7i. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A50
2. Galaxy M21 vs Mi 9 Lite
3. Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A51
4. Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A30s
5. Galaxy M21 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Nova 7i vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Nova 7i vs Galaxy A51
8. Nova 7i vs Galaxy A71
9. Nova 7i vs P40 Lite E
10. Nova 7i vs Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish