Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Nova 8 SE – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Huawei Nova 8 SE

Самсунг Галакси М21
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 SE
Samsung Galaxy M21
Huawei Nova 8 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 SE
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 184K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 571 and 353 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Nova 8 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21
615 nits
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21
84.2%
Nova 8 SE +1%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Huawei Nova 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21
353
Nova 8 SE +62%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21
1349
Nova 8 SE +33%
1791
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21
184297
Nova 8 SE +64%
303124

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Core EMUI 10.1
OS size 14.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Nova 8 SE
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2020
Release date March 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 SE. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
5. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Huawei Nova 8 SE vs Apple iPhone 12
7. Huawei Nova 8 SE vs Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Huawei Nova 8 SE vs Huawei Nova 7i
9. Huawei Nova 8 SE vs Huawei Nova 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish