Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Infinix Hot 10s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
- 53% higher pixel density (403 vs 263 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (604 against 463 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|21:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|141.3%
|-
|PWM
|215 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
345
Hot 10s +4%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1326
Hot 10s +1%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
195080
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1 Core
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|14.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|3:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3968 x 2976
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3888
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 135 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.492 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.
