Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Motorola Moto G5S

Samsung Galaxy M21
Motorola Moto G5S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.37% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (604 against 501 nits)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G5S
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Moto G5S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 67.83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% -
PWM 215 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 9 ms 38.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1140:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21 +21%
604 nits
Moto G5S
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21 +24%
84.2%
Moto G5S
67.83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Motorola Moto G5S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 505
GPU clock 850 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21
1331
Moto G5S
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M21 +122%
107992
Moto G5S
48575
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21
176270
Moto G5S
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Stock Android
OS size 14.5 GB 9.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22.85 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Moto G5S +5%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 August 2017
Release date March 2020 August 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg 0.472 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

