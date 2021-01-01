Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs 5.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus

Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21
VS
Нокиа 5.1 Плюс
Nokia 5.1 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2940 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • 40% higher pixel density (403 vs 287 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (181K versus 148K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (605 against 494 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 79.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% 93.1%
PWM 215 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 56.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21 +22%
605 nits
5.1 Plus
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21 +6%
84.2%
5.1 Plus
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21 +16%
342
5.1 Plus
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21
1331
5.1 Plus +8%
1437
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21 +23%
181809
5.1 Plus
148379

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Android One
OS size 14.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.6 dB
5.1 Plus +1%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2018
Release date March 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

