Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.