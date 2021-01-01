Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Realme 8 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Oppo Realme 8 5G

Самсунг Галакси М21
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 5G
Samsung Galaxy M21
Oppo Realme 8 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 180K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 349 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Realme 8 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% 98.3%
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 26.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 823:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21 +5%
619 nits
Realme 8 5G
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21
84.2%
Realme 8 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21
349
Realme 8 5G +64%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21
1362
Realme 8 5G +32%
1797
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M21
110071
Realme 8 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21
180059
Realme 8 5G +69%
304880
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Realme UI 2.0
OS size 14.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21 +3%
83.8 dB
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2021
Release date March 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M21
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Samsung Galaxy M21
3. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M21
4. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M21
5. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M21
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 8 5G
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo Realme 8 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Oppo Realme 8 5G
9. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme 8 5G
10. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish