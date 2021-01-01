Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.