Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A11

Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21
VS
Самсунг Галакси А11
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 91K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (601 against 450 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21 +34%
601 nits
Galaxy A11
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M21 +3%
84.2%
Galaxy A11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21 +26%
347
Galaxy A11
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21 +34%
1331
Galaxy A11
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21 +98%
180633
Galaxy A11
91088

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.0
OS size 14.5 GB 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Galaxy A11
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date March 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M21
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Samsung Galaxy M21
3. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy M21
4. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Galaxy M21
5. Samsung Galaxy A41 or Galaxy M21
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A11
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A11
8. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Galaxy A11
9. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Galaxy A11
10. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Galaxy A11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish