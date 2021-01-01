Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.