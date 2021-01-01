Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A32 4G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs A32 4G

Самсунг Галакси М21
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (823 against 624 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Galaxy A32 4G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21
624 nits
Galaxy A32 4G +32%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy A32 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21 +4%
1348
Galaxy A32 4G
1293
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21
180677
Galaxy A32 4G +4%
188670

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core One UI 3.1
OS size 14.5 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Galaxy A32 4G
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Galaxy A32 4G
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Galaxy A32 4G
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2021
Release date March 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (66.7%)
8 (33.3%)
Total votes: 24

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M21
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Samsung Galaxy M21
3. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
4. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
5. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish