Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A50s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A50s

Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50с
Samsung Galaxy A50s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50s, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (601 against 450 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Galaxy A50s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 85.42%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21 +34%
601 nits
Galaxy A50s
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M21
84.2%
Galaxy A50s +1%
85.42%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21 +4%
1331
Galaxy A50s
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21 +1%
180633
Galaxy A50s
178612
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (259th and 263rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.0
OS size 14.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Galaxy A50s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M21. It has a better display, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A30s
5. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
9. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Huawei Nova 5T
10. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Samsung Galaxy M31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish