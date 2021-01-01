Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy F02s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy F02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 85K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Galaxy F02s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21
610 nits
Galaxy F02s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21 +3%
84.2%
Galaxy F02s
81.8%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21 +82%
342
Galaxy F02s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21 +39%
1322
Galaxy F02s
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21 +111%
180908
Galaxy F02s
85843

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Core -
OS size 14.5 GB -

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:35 hr -

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Galaxy F02s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 April 2021
Release date March 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD -
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

