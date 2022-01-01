Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.