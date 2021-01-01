Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.