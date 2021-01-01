Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.