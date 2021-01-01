Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21s vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Huawei P40 Lite

Samsung Galaxy M21s
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (505 against 417 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21s
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21s
417 nits
P40 Lite +21%
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21s +1%
84%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21s and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21s
n/a
P40 Lite
319045

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 February 2020
Release date November 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21s. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

