Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Motorola Moto G 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 21 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 180K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (483 against 417 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|85.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1973
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180639
Moto G 5G +71%
308436
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|-
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Yes (36% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
43:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 288 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21s. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1