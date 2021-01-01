Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21s vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Самсунг Галакси М21s
VS
Моторола Мото G 5G
Samsung Galaxy M21s
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 180K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (483 against 417 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21s
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21s
417 nits
Moto G 5G +16%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21s
84%
Moto G 5G +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21s and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21s
180639
Moto G 5G +71%
308436
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 November 2020
Release date November 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21s. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M21s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
2. Samsung Galaxy M21s or Galaxy M51
3. Samsung Galaxy M21s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy M21s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Samsung Galaxy M21s or Galaxy A12
6. Motorola Moto G 5G or Samsung Galaxy M51
7. Motorola Moto G 5G or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
8. Motorola Moto G 5G or Oppo Realme X3
9. Motorola Moto G 5G or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
10. Motorola Moto G 5G or Xiaomi Mi 10i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish