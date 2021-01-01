Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21s vs Moto G9 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy M21s
Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 180K)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (515 against 417 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21s
vs
Moto G9 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21s
417 nits
Moto G9 Plus +24%
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 170 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 223 gramm (7.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21s and Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21s
180639
Moto G9 Plus +49%
269202
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date November 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G9 Plus.

