Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.