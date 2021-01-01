Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.