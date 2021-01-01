Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21s vs Realme 6S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Oppo Realme 6S

Самсунг Галакси М21s
Samsung Galaxy M21s
VS
Оппо Реалми 6S
Oppo Realme 6S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9611
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (480 against 417 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21s
vs
Realme 6S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21s
417 nits
Realme 6S +15%
480 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21s and Oppo Realme 6S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9611 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Realme 6S
272864

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time - 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 May 2020
Release date November 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M21s. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Samsung Galaxy M31
3. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Samsung Galaxy M21
4. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Samsung Galaxy M31s
5. Oppo Realme 6S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 6S vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Oppo Realme 6S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 6S vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
9. Oppo Realme 6S vs Oppo Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish