Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Oppo Realme 6S
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 6-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9611
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6S
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (480 against 417 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9611
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G76MC4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1716
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
272864
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|May 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M21s. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1