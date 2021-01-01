Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21s vs Realme 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М21s
Samsung Galaxy M21s
VS
Оппо Реалми 7 Про
Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (576 against 417 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21s
vs
Realme 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 90.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21s
417 nits
Realme 7 Pro +38%
576 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M21s
84%
Realme 7 Pro +8%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21s and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time - 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Realme 7 Pro
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Realme 7 Pro
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21s
n/a
Realme 7 Pro
35:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date November 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21s. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M21s and Galaxy A21s
2. Galaxy M21s and Galaxy M31
3. Galaxy M21s and Galaxy M21
4. Galaxy M21s and Galaxy M31s
5. Realme 7 Pro and Galaxy A51
6. Realme 7 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
7. Realme 7 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro
9. Realme 7 Pro and Realme X3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish