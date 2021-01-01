Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21s (with Exynos 9611) that was released on November 6, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.