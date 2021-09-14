Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M22 vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (608 against 433 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • 44% higher pixel density (394 vs 274 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M22
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.3%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M22 +40%
608 nits
Honor 10X Lite
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M22
83.6%
Honor 10X Lite +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M22 and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M22
1242
Honor 10X Lite +8%
1344
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M22
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date October 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M22. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10X Lite.

