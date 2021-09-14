Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.