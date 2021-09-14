Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.